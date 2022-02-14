Kat Coiro To Helm Adaptation Of Lianne Morriarty’s ‘Husband’s Secret’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her recent rom com Marry Me‘s weekend release, director Kat Coiro looks to have found her next project as sources tell The Hamden Journal, Coiro has been set to direct Sony Pictures’ The Husband’s Secret. The film based on Liane Moriarty multi-million copy #1 New York Times best-seller and named one of the Best Books of the Year by Entertainment Weekly and People. The project is currently in development with plot details being kept under wraps.

The novel followed three women, whose lives unexpectedly interconnect after one of them discovers a devastating secret. Published in 2013, sources say it is unknown if this version will differ from the novel, hence why plot details are under wraps.

Moriarty is best known for her New York Times best-selling novel Big Little Lies, which was adapted into a TV series for HBO starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz and won 8 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series. Her most recent novel, Nine Perfect Strangers, was also adapted for a limited television series for Hulu, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Up next, Moriaty’s Apples Never Fall, will be adapted into a limited series for Peacock.

Coiro’s Marry Me recently bowed in theaters and Peacock with high marks from audiences scoring a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson opened to $8.2 million and was the top viewed film on the service on Friday and Saturday.

Besides Marry Me, Coiro has become the go-to director for major TV pilots like the Peacock hit series Girls5eva and the highly-anticipated She-Hulk series. Her other TV credits include Netflix’s Dead to Me, ShowTime’s Shameless and FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Modern Family, Brooklyn 99, and Mozart In The Jungle.

She is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.