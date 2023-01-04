Kat Cammack accuses Dems of boozing during speaker votes

Rep.-elect Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) riled up House Democrats on Wednesday by accusing them of imbibing adult beverages while watching Republicans fail to elect a House speaker on the first six attempts.

Cammack’s suggestion that Democrats have been smuggling alcohol into the lower chamber came during a fiery speech on the House floor that drew loud jeers from across the aisle, with several lawmakers demanding that the remark be stricken from the record.

“Diversity of thought is a good thing. It’s one of the things that sets us apart from our friends on the other side of the aisle,” said Cammack while nominating Republican leader Kevin McCarthy prior to the sixth ballot.

“Yes, diversity of thought is a good thing. But they want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That has been made [clear] by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol and blankets that is coming over there,” Cammack added.

The representative-elect from Florida’s 3rd Congressional District then laughed as her comment appeared to enrage Democrats.

Rep.-elect Kat Cammack outraged House Democrats after she accused them of drinking alcohol during the votes for Speaker of the House. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The House is not in order,” Cammack told the presiding clerk over the jeers.

Cammack’s words apparently could not be stricken from the record since the House doesn’t have rules in place due to the GOP’s failure to coalesce around McCarthy, or another lawmaker, to be speaker.

While, there have not been any reports of House Democrats drinking alcohol during the early proceedings of the 118th Congress, several members have posted photos of themselves with popcorn appearing to enjoy the chaotic GOP efforts to elect a House speaker.

Cammack nominated House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker on the sixth ballot. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

“About to go to the House floor,” Rep.-elect Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted Tuesday, including a photo of himself holding small brown sack of popcorn.

“I’ve got my popcorn ready,” Rep.-elect Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) tweeted as well on Tuesday, carrying her own bag of the cinema staple.

Not to be outdone, Rep.-elect Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) shared a photo of herself posing next to a large metal tin of popcorn, noting that “it could be a long day.”