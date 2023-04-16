Karol G Makes Statement Against Photoshopping On ‘SNL’ Following Recent Magazine Cover Editing Criticism

Singer Karol G took her campaign in support of natural looks and against photo editing to Saturday Night Live. Karol G, who was musical guest this week, made a cameo in a Spanish Class skit alongside host Ana De Armas.

She showed up wearing a T-shirt with the word Photoshop crossed out emblazoned on it. (You can watch the skit below, Karol G appears at the end.)

Karol G made the statement a week after she called out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her on the cover.

“My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,” the singer wrote on Instagram in Spanish next to a photo of herself as she looks in real life with no makeup and the GQ Mexico cover.

Karol G shared that she had expressed disapproval of the photo editing which had been ignored by the magazine, something she found to be “disrespectful” to her.

She knew the risk of speaking out. “I understand the repercussions that this can have, but beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is [disrespectful to] women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes,” she wrote.

Karol G received support from Jamie Lee Curtis.

“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” Curtis wrote on Instagram. “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

