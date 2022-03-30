Karl Urban, Jared Harris, Dan Stevens Set For Netflix Film – The Hamden Journal

Netflix announced today that Karl Urban (The Boys), Zaris-Angel Hator (The Power), Jared Harris (Foundation), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Boxing Day), Dan Stevens (Gaslit) and Kathy Burke (Tinker Tailor Solider Spy) will topline The Sea Beast, its upcoming animated film from Academy Award winner Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6).

Pic is set in an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, and monster hunters were celebrated heroes, with none being more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together, they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Williams is directing from his screenplay, written with Nell Benjamin, and is producing alongside Jed Schlanger. Check out the first teaser for The Sea Beast above.