Kari Lake’s Tale About A UPS Driver Has Everyone Saying, Hmm OK

Kari Lake, the GOP’s failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate, was mocked on Tuesday for telling a story that critics suggested sounded just like something former President Donald Trump would say.

Lake claimed on Twitter that a UPS delivery driver “just told us he is ‘devastated’ that they ‘stole another election’ and asked how he could help.”

“The Fake News may spin it… Officials behind the Sham Election may lie… But Arizonans get it,” she added. “They know our Elections are a joke.”

Former news anchor Lake pushed Trump’s 2020 election lies before the 2022 midterms and has followed much of his same playbook, baselessly alleging voter fraud, since her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Trump heavily backed Lake in the vote.

“Sounds like a typical Trumpian fairy tale,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Others agreed:

