Kardashians Ask Judge to Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Request for $140 Million in Damages

Although their trial is well underway, the Kardashians want their legal fight with Blac Chyna to come to an end.

In April 22 court documents obtained by E! News, attorney Michael Rhodes—who is representing Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner as defendants in the multi-million lawsuit brought forth by Chyna—asked a judge to dismiss the claims against his clients. According to the motion seeking dismissal, Chyna, born Angela White, is seeking $109,635,021 in economic damage and $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress, alleging the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV career.

“Before trial began, these claims were absurd because there was no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony that would support them,” the court documents read. “Ms. White’s unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury.”

Rhodes continued, “During the entirety of her examination on April 21 and 22, 2022, Plaintiff did not testify to specific facts or introduce supporting documentary evidence about her total income pre-and post-alleged injury.”

Kardashians Sound Off on Rob & Chyna’s Romance

“Ms. White also could not identify the specific amounts she has made,” he added, “for any of her three allegedly damaged income sources in a given year.”

E! News has reached out to Chyna’s reps for comment.

Michael Tran/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

In case you haven’t been keeping up: In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit, alleging that the Kardashian-Jenner family was responsible for her reality series ending.

She and then-fiancé Rob Kardashian—who share daughter Dream, 5—starred in their own E! spinoff, 2016’s Rob & Chyna, before splitting that December. In her suit, Chyna alleges that the Kardashians were behind the cancellation of the show’s second season. Simultaneously, she is also suing Rob for assault, battery, and harassment.

Story continues

The recent filing from the family’s attorney came less than a week after court proceedings began on April 18 in California.

For up-to-date information—including every bombshell revealed so far from the trial, click here.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App