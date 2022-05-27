‘Kaos’ Netflix Series Casts Aurora Perrineau – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Aurora Perrineau (Prodigal Son) has joined Netflix’s upcoming show Kaos from creator-writer Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) as a series regular.

The 10-episode series is billed as a multi-layered, genre-bending, contemporary reimagining of Greek and Roman mythology, which takes us from Earth to The Underworld and Mount Olympus, exploring themes including gender politics and power. We hear Perrineau will play Riddy—a character tied to the story of Orpheus. No other cast members have been announced as yet.

Kaos was ordered to series back in 2018. Georgi Banks Davies will direct the show from All3 Productions, Brightstar, All3Media and Sister Pictures. All3’s Nina Lederman will exec produce alongside Brightstar’s Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward, and Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone.

Perrineau is best known for her turn as Detective Dani Powell on Fox’s Prodigal Son, and has also been seen on series including When They See Us, Into the Dark, The Carmichael Show and Pretty Little Liars. Her film credits include Boo!, Truth or Dare, Passengers, Jem and the Holograms and Equals. She’ll also soon be seen in the fourth season of HBO’s Westworld, as well as Roswell, New Mexico actor Michael Vlamis’ feature directorial debut, Crossword.

Perrineau is represented by CAA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.