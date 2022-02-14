Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox won’t be celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

A rep for the Uncut Gems actress confirms to E! News that their romantic relationship has come to an end after a little more than a month of dating. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” her rep said in a statement on Feb. 14, “but they are no longer together.”

Ye, 44, and Julia, 32, first sparked romance rumors over the New Year’s Eve holiday after spending time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple outings together.

Days later, on Jan. 6, Julia dished on the duo’s chemistry in an essay for Interview magazine. “It was an instant connection,” she wrote at the time. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox Match In Denim Outfits In Paris

After their rendezvous in Miami, “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play,” she recalled. “Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

While at the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for Julia while people dined alongside them. “The whole restaurant loved it,” Julia, who shares a 13-month-old son with ex Peter Artemiev wrote, “and cheered us on while it was happening.”

In late January, the duo flew overseas for Paris Fashion Week, where they donned matching denim outfits. As the couple continued to spend time together, fans began to speculate about their relationship and Julia’s true intentions.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said on the Jan. 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh‘s podcast Forbidden Fruits. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

“I really don’t [care]… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world,” she added. “That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

In early February, the stars proved their relationship was still going strong while celebrating her birthday in NYC. However, their romance fizzled in recent days. As one source recently explained to E! News, “Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn’t take that on.”

In fact, on Feb. 14, Ye took to Instagram to confess he’s still hoping for a reunion with ex Kim Kardashian.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” he wrote alongside a recent photo of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

Kim, who shares four kids with Ye, has not responded to his public plea.