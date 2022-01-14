Kanye West’s New Song Threatens To ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ – The Hamden Journal

Kanye West may be seeing someone else, but he’s apparently on the lookout for comedian/actor and King of Staten Island Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

West, who recently changed his name to “Ye,” rapped in a teaser for a new song, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The reference is to a car crash from West’s past. The song is titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” and is a collaboration with rapper The Game.

The timing of the song’s release today may be problematic. The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report early Thursday listing the rapper as a “named suspect” in an assault incident that occurred about 3 AM in downtown Los Angeles. No arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said.

West has been photographed escorting actress Julia Fox lately. On Thursday, he was seen with Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown.

Ye recently bought a house in the same neighborhood as Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and Davidson began dating last October.

