Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox apologizes for calling her ex a ‘deadbeat’ dad and an ‘alcoholic’

Julia Fox is apologizing to her ex as her new romance with Kanye West heats up.

Fox issued an apology to the father of her son, Peter Artemiev, after previously calling him a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic” in a holiday rant on social media. The duo welcomed their son, Valentino, in 2021 but their relationship ended soon after.

Page Six reports that Fox apologized to Artemiev on Friday’s episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” she said alongside her co-host Niki Takesh. “You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see [son] Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

Julia Fox shares a son with Peter Artemiev. Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Fox admitted that some rumors she overheard about her ex fueled her holiday gripes after not seeing Artemiev for more than a month.

“Everyone had COVID.” she explained, “I had no help at all whatsoever, and my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘that b—- won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped,” she explained.

Although Fox said she tried to get in touch with him several times before her social media tirade, she admitted that she went overboard. She also highlighted the fact that her ex doesn’t really want to have a public life in the way she does, which likely contributed to his distance.

“He just is so not about this life,” she continued. “He doesn’t give a f–k about it. He’s, like, the most chillest, down-to-earth, authentic guy.”

Julia Fox apologized for calling her ex a ‘deadbeat’ in a holiday rant on social media. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The outlet previously reported that Fox sounded off on her ex for two days on social media where she accused him of valuing his partying lifestyle more than their son.

“I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further,” he told the outlet at the time.

Fox concluded her apology by noting that her ex is now a presence in their kid’s life and was even hanging out with him while she was recording that very podcast. She admitted that they both became different people after they became parents.

Fox being sanguine about her co-parenting situation with her ex may have something to do with her new relationship with artist Kanye West. She previously spoke out about the connection they share in an excerpt she wrote for Interview magazine.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she wrote. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.’”

Julia Fox is currently dating Kanye West. Photo by Gotham/GC Images

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME,” Fox continued. “I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

West has been single since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. He has recently been linked to Fox, despite multiple public declarations that the former couple would be reunited.

Fox is an Italian-American actress and filmmaker. She is most known for her breakout role in “Uncut Gems,” in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.