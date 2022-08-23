Kanye West Won’t Be Charged for Alleged Battery of Fan in Los Angeles

ye-battery – Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kanye West is off the hook for criminal prosecution for his alleged battery of a fan on a Los Angeles street in January.

“Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place January 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, says in a statement to Rolling Stone.

More from Rolling Stone

West, 45, was investigated by Los Angeles Police amid reports he punched a male fan who approached him outside the members-only SoHo Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.

A Backgrid video published by TMZ.com purportedly shows West yelling at a member of his entourage after the incident, telling her to “get away” from him.

West, whose name was legally changed to Ye, could have faced jail time if charged and convicted of misdemeanor battery. He previously was sentenced to two years of probation, anger management classes and community service for his misdemeanor battery of a paparazzo at LAX Airport in July 2013.

The alleged January 13, 2022, battery coincided with the final weeks of West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian and his very public criticism of the beauty mogul and her then-boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

A day after the SoHo Warehouse incident, West dropped his nearly four-minute song with The Game titled “Eazy,” in which he verbally threatens Davidson. “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps, referring to a 2002 car accident.

Two days later, on January 15, 2022, West took to Instagram to publicly rail against Kardashian with claims she intentionally shut him out of their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. He ultimately attended the party.

Story continues

A judge granted Kardashian a bifurcated divorce about six weeks later, granting the sparring spouses their single status ahead of a settlement of their remaining financial and custody matters.

Later that day, West released a music video for “Eazy” in which his claymation likeness drags a tied-up Davidson to a makeshift grave and buries him up to his neck.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.