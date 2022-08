NextShark

Singaporean man accused of smothering his ‘nagging’ wife to death in UK says he can’t remember killing her

Fong Soong Hert, 51, allegedly murdered his wife Pek Ying Ling, 51, by suffocating her with a pillow to stop her from “nagging him” at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle, England, on Dec. 6, 2021. When they were in the Isle of Skye, Fong had injured himself during a fall. Fong reportedly visited a hospital and was on medication for the pain he suffered.