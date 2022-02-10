Kanye West Will Drop Coachella Show If Billie Eilish Won’t Apologize – The Hamden Journal

Kanye West wants an apology from Billie Eilish. Not to him, but to fellow rapper Travis Scott, who was allegedly dissed by Eilish last Saturday.

The beef started when Eilish stopped her show in Atlanta on Saturday to attend to a fan having breathing problems in front of the stage. Eilish got her crew to procure an inhaler for the fan.

That’s when she made some comments that many have construed as dissing Scott.

“I wait for people to be OK before I keep going” she said. That was seen as a reference to Scott keeping his show going at the infamous Astroworld event while people in the front of the stage were being crushed.

Nervous representatives of Scott reached out to The Hamden Journal after the show, claiming that no shade was intended by the Eilish remarks. However, the rest of the world wasn’t buying the spin.

Today, West stood up for Scott in an Instagram post. West and Eilish are headlining the Coachella Music & Arts festival over two weekends on April 15-17 and 22-24.

The all-caps, no-punctuation rant on West’s Instagram indicated his displeasure.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM”

Eilish was given no deadline to respond. She is currently performing on her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”