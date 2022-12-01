Kanye West Tells Alex Jones: ‘I Like Hitler’

Infowars

Ye’s appearance on far-right conspiracy-theory outlet InfoWars quickly turned into a chance to preach antisemitic hatred on Thursday, as the star formerly known as Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler within the first thirty minutes of the broadcast.

Ye, whose face was entirely hidden behind a black mask, began praising the genocidal German dictator soon after the broadcast began. Ye began to commend Hitler after InfoWars host Alex Jones tried to defend the rapper’s recent streak of antisemitic statements.

“You’re not Hitler,” Jones said. “You’re not a Nazi.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” Ye said, later adding: “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Jones repeatedly tried to steer Ye away from supporting Hitler. But Ye, who dined at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump last week, insisted on complimenting the murderous regime behind the Holocaust.

“They did good things too,” Ye said. “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Ye’s appearance featured plenty of other antisemitic remarks and attacks on Jewish people, with Jones claiming there is a “Jewish mafia” and that Jewish people control Hollywood. Ye held up an orange net and a bottle of Yoo-hoo chocolate drink, which he claimed represented Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The longtime prime minister, along with the Mossad, an Israeli intelligence agency, want to take Ye’s children away, the rapper bizarrely claimed.

Ye appeared on InfoWars alongside his campaign aide Nick Fuentes, a white-supremacist leader who participated in the 2017 Charlottesville rally. Ye repeatedly prompted Fuentes to launch antisemitic attacks, asking the avowed white supremacist whether Jews support pedophilia.

Trump provoked criticism last week for dining at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Fuentes, who joined Ye’s entourage at the meal.

Jones appeared to caught off-guard by the vitriol of Ye’s antisemitic remarks, at one questioning whether Ye was even behind the mask.

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones said.

“I like Hitler,” Ye replied.

