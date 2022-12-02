Kanye West Suspended From Twitter For Rule Violation After Anti-Semitic Tweet – The Hamden Journal

Kanye’s return to Twitter was short-lived. A month after the controversial rapper’s account was restored as Elon Musk took over the social media platform, it was suspended again Thursday night following a tweet by West featuring an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

West’s Twitter account was initially locked temporarily for 12 hours after the offensive tweet, which was deleted.

“I tried my best,” Musk tweeted. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

West’s account then disappeared with a “suspended” label over it.

Earlier today, West drew condemnation for an appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show, during which he spewed antisemitic conspiracy theories and professed his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

His original suspension from Twitter also came over anti-semitic comments he had made on the platform.