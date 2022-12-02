Kanye West suspended from Twitter after swastika post

Avowed Nazi fanboy Kanye West was booted from Twitter again early Friday for “incitement to violence” after sharing a disturbing image of a swastika buried inside a Star of David.

The rapper — now named Ye — posted the disturbing image hours after he declared his love for Adolf Hitler and repeated anti-Semitic conspiracies in a deranged interview while wearing a black hood fully covering his face.

It also came after a tweetstorm in which he also defended under-fire fashion house Balenciaga over its disturbing bondage-themed ads with young kids — and dramatically claimed he once found NBA star Chris Paul in bed with his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In one disturbing message, Ye, 45, told his 32.2 million followers: “I’m starting to think anti-Semitic means” the N-word.

It soon proved to be too much even for Twitter owner Elon Musk who — despite being a free speech absolutist — confirmed early Friday that Ye’s “account will be suspended” just weeks after it had been reinstated.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” tweeted Musk, part of a thread in which he warned the disturbed rapper that his posts were not acceptable.

Musk later tweeted “FAFO,” short for “f–k around and find out.”

Ye had earlier taken aim personally at Musk, sharing the much-ridiculed shirtless image of the world’s richest man getting sprayed with water by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet #ye24,” the disgraced rapper wrote.

Musk had replied that posting the photo was “fine,” and later wrote: “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!“

Ye later took to Truth Social and Parler — the platform that hours earlier confirmed he was no longer planning to buy — to share images of his chats with Musk showing him being warned before the account was suspended. In them, he said he was “standing in truth with two Jan 6ers,” referring to those justifying storming the Capitol.

It was a far cry from early October, when Musk had tagged Ye in a message reading: “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

Within hours of his return, Ye used his newly reinstated account to warn of plans to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

During his bizarre sitdown with InfoWars host Alex Jones on Thursday, Ye admitted he’d been drinking when he wrote the misspelled message, despite earlier calling himself a recovering alcoholic.

He called it a “$2 billion tweet” because of the spectacular downfall it led to, with nearly all of his successful business partnerships dumping him in disgust.

Ye’s wild rantings appeared to even shock Jones, who repeatedly tried to suggest it was unfair the rapper was being called a Nazi — just for him to instead repeatedly declare his admiration for them and Hitler.

“I like Hitler,” Ye said at one point. “There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler — a lot of things.”

During the chat, he also allowed Jones — who is still banned from Twitter — to send a message from his account, and repeated his delusional conspiracies about Zionists.

He also shared details about his recent Mar-a-Lago dinner with former President Donald Trump, who later called the fallen mogul “a seriously troubled man.”