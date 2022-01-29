Kanye West Shares Intimate Kiss with Julia Fox in Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox are taking their public displays of affection to a new level.

The Donda rapper, 44, and Uncut Gems actress, 31, appeared on photographer Danielle Levitt’s Instagram account on Friday, engaged in an open-mouthed kiss while Fox had her arms around West’s shoulders.

Fox wore a futuristic fuchsia one-shouldered dress, along with edgy eye makeup, while West donned a black jacket with a grey hoodie and a pair of striking ice blue color contacts.

Other photos in the gallery showed Ye with his arm around Fox’s waist, as well as an image of the pair seated on a banquet alongside other guests.

According to the photo’s caption, the pair were at a dinner in Paris, France, with other notable personalities in attendance (and visible in the pictures) including Mos Def as well as Pusha T.

The photos were just the most recent high profile outing for the new couple, who were seen earlier this month on social media hanging out with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and others.

Also this week, West announced new music to premiere next month, in the form of a sequel album to last year’s Donda. According to a Thursday post on the “Gold Digger” singer’s Instagram, Donda 2 will debut on Feb. 22.

The news comes amid West’s highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, which began in 2021.

Earlier this month, West was named as a suspect in a battery report, an LAPD source previously confirmed to PEOPLE, saying the rapper jumped out of his car outside Soho Warehouse and punched a man who approached him for an autograph, knocking him to the ground.

West later said that the man wasn’t a fan, but was “taking autographs to make money on them,” noting: “This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs.”

The altercation occurred on the same night West and Fox hung out with Madonna, Mayweather and Brown, among others.