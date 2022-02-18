Kanye West Reveals ‘Donda 2’ Track List, Will Not Release the Album on Streaming

Kenzo : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2022-2023 – Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Fans will apparently not be listening to Kanye West’s new album Donda 2 on any streaming platforms. The rapper confirmed he will exclusively debut the music via his Stem Player device before unveiling the album’s 22-song track list on Instagram a few hours later.

West said in a lengthy statement on Instagram that fans should acquire Stem Player, now in its second generation, “to be a part of the revolution.” The Stem Player retails for $200 and allows users to customize tracks by isolating the different instruments and vocals on a song.

“I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in music,” West explained of his decision. “I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art.”

He continued, “Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more.”

The album, set for for release Feb. 22, features songs with titles that include “Security,” “Get Lost,” Sci Fi,” and “Candyland.”

Marilyn Manson, accused by more than a dozen women of rape, physical assault, and mental cruelty, is said to feature on Donda 2, according to producer Digital Nas. Last month, a rep for Manson confirmed that “Manson is continuing his creative collaboration with Ye.”

One person who didn’t make the cut for the album is Kid Cudi. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. West also recently posted the cover image of his and Cudi’s joint Kids See Ghosts LP alongside an undated photo of him, Cudi, Timothee Chalamet and Kim Kardashian’s current love interest Pete Davidson, who Kanye X’ed out in the photo. “I just wanted my friend to have my back the knife just goes in deeper,” West wrote.

West will debuted the album live at a 2.22.22 event in Miami to coincide with the release of Donda 2. Billed as a listening party, the event will take place at Miami’s LoanDepot Stadium. Two months after Donda 2’s anticipated arrival, West will take the stage as a headliner at the 2022 Coachella festival.

