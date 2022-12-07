Kanye West references latest antisemitic antics in new song

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West released a new song on Wednesday night in which he references his latest anti-semitic remarks.

The disgraced hip-hop star, who now goes as Ye, released the new track Wednesday night amid a seemingly ceaseless string of controversies, including his bizarre appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show in which he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

At the end of the song, called “Someday We’ll All Be Free”, a clip of his interview with Jones plays, in which the conspiracy theorist tries to give Kanye a chance to pull back on his pro-Nazi statements.

“Can we just kind of say, like, you like the uniforms but that’s about it?” Jones can be heard saying in the song.

The track then cuts to Ye replying to Jones: “No, there’s a lot of things that I love.” it then repeatings the phrase “that I love” as the music fades out.

West, 45, released a new song on Instagram on Wednesday night. Fox News

The 45-year-old also repeats the lyrics “Tweeted deathcon / Now we past three” in the song, referencing his tweet in which he said he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jews amid another strange and vile rant.

West appeared to be referencing the military term “defcon” which is a term with five levels to denote the intensity of a national security threat.

The roughly 2-minute-long tune uses a heavy sample of Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”

The original lyrics were reportedly written by songwriter Ed Howard for Hathaway as he struggled with depression and schizophrenia led to his suicide in New York City in 1979, according to Genius. The original song has since come to be interpreted by many as a black civil rights song.

West’s new song references his infamous “deathcon 3” tweet that got hip suspended from Twitter. kanyewest/Instagram

Earlier on Wednesday, The Post reported that President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder requested Apple Music and Spotify pull West’s music from their streaming services, accusing them of profiting off Jewish hate.

“Kanye West’s antisemitic tirades go beyond trafficking in conspiracy theories. He is espousing Nazism in its purest, most hateful form, and is perhaps the singular embodiment of the alarming rise of Jew hatred in America,” the billionaire philanthropist wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

West, who is favored to claim the shameful title of “Anti-Semite of the Year” by StopAntisiemtism.org, has reportedly lost hundreds of millions of dollars after companies like Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga all severed their ties with him.