Kanye West Pulled From Grammy Awards Performance For “Behavior” Online – The Hamden Journal

Kanye West has apparently been pulled from a planned live performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards with one report in Variety quoting his represenative as saying the action was taken because of “concerning online behavior.”

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held April 3 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, with Trevor Noah again acting as host. CBS will broadcast the event live and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. West is nominated for five Grammy Awards.

West’s erratic behavior has escalated lately, with his latest incident targeting Noah with a racial slur for defending West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and urging West to seek help for his admitted mental health problems. West was banned from Instagram for 24 hours earlier this week because of his inflammatory postings.

Rapper The Game, a West collaborator, seemed to confirm West’s ban Friday by posting about it to Instagram. However, he blamed “disrespect” to Black entertainers as the reason for West no longer performing.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”