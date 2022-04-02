Kanye West not seeking help following Kim Kardashian divorce

A representative for Kanye West says that reports of him seeking help following the recent drama between him, ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson are false. (Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Reports that Kanye West is seeking help following the recent conflict with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson are false, a representative for the rapper tells Yahoo.

Earlier this week, a “source close to the Kardashians” explained to Page Six that West told his former spouse he is “going away to get help.”

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” claimed the source.

However, West’s new Head of Media and Partnerships, , told Yahoo in an April 1 statement that this narrative is not accurate.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” Lee said. “He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

Lee added that while Ye does not respond to many headlines, the story about the conversation with Kim is “simply untrue.”

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false,” Lee concluded.

Yahoo has reached out to the Kardashians for comment.

West has received backlash in recent weeks for he has shared about Davidson, who after appearing with the comedian on Saturday Night Live. West also released a video for his song “Eazy” in which he .

Earlier this week, Kardashian and West in Los Angeles.

The KKW Beauty founder recently appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained how she with the Donda artist.

“I think that’s just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids,” Kardashian said. “I’ll always be protective — I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids.”