Kanye West no longer working with Johnny Depp’s attorney

Kanye West is no longer working with Johnny Depp’s famed trial attorney Camille Vasquez after he doubled down and refused to walk-back his slew of anti-Semitic remarks.

Just days after being hired by the embattled rapper, the Los Angeles-based attorney told her firm, Brown Rudnick, that she wasn’t going to work with him anymore after he continued to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told The Post on Monday.

Brown Rudnick, which initially tried keep West on as a client, was then fired after asking him to publicly apologize for his remarks, according to the source.

“After Ye doubled down this weekend, Camille dropped him. The firm still wanted to make it work but on the condition he retract, he wouldn’t — so he fired them,” the source said.

Kanye West fired the Brown Rudnick law firm after they asked him to publicly apologize for his anti-Semitic remarks. GC Images

Johnny Depp’s famed trial attorney Camille Vasquez no longer wanted to work with Kanye West after he doubled down on his anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend, a source said. REUTERS

West, 45, stirred up controversy on Oct. 10 when he tweeted that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

A string of high-profile brands have since cut ties with him, including Balenciaga and Vogue. The split between West and Vasquez was first reported by TMZ Monday.