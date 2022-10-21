Kanye West hires Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez

Kanye West has hired Johnny Depp’s fierce attorney who helped him beat ex-wife Amber Heard’s defamation suit, according to a report Friday.

The embattled rapper snapped up 38-year-old lawyer Camille Vasquez and others to oversee his business deals and contracts, sources close to West told TMZ.

The 45-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper has reportedly faced financial fallout over the wild anti-Semitic attacks he leveled on Twitter earlier this month.

West stirred up controversy on Oct. 10 when he tweeted that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” prompting the fashion firm Balenciaga to cut ties with him this week.

Vasquez, who specializes in litigation and arbitration for the firm Brown Rudnick, represented Depp in his bombshell case against Heard from April to June.

Kanye West has faced immense backlash over anti-Semitic comments earlier in October. PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Depp hired Camille Vasquez for his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Camille Vasquez will help out Kanye West with business deals and contracts.

Vasquez rose to fame during Depp’s defamation trial.



At points during the trial, the lawyer herself went viral as rumors swirled that she was dating the “Pirates of Caribbean Star.” Others praised her for her aggressive legal tactics.

In the case, Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote in the The Washington Post referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.