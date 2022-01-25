Kanye West gets candid about the challenges of Kim Kardashian split

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is putting daughter North West on TikTok without his permission. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kanye West opened up about the difficulties of navigating his split from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, appeared on Hollywood Unlocked where he said he’s “going through” a lot that “can’t be captured in a headline.”

It sounds like Ye and Kardashian have not seen each other recently as there was allegedly an incident with her security when went to see his kids. (They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

“Security stopped me at the gate,” Ye said, accusing her team of trying to get “between me and my children.”

While dropping North off at Kardashian’s after school, he said North wanted to show him something inside the house but was told that “daddy can’t come inside.”

“I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” he claimed.

Kardashian is dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. A rep for Kardashian didn’t respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment, but a source disputed Ye’s story to E! News saying Davidson hasn’t been to the family home.

Ye was upset, so he explained how he directed his cousins to sit down with his estranged wife about two key issues. The first was that security shouldn’t come between him and his kids. The second issue involves North appearing on TikTok.

“Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” he said. “It was done without me knowing and it happened again so I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative. To say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

Ye said his kids are his number one priority, which is why he bought a house across the street from his family.

“Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children,” he declared. “And that’s what I want everybody to know — don’t play with me, don’t play with my children and ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me. You ain’t gonna run this narrative on me.”

Ye had nice things to say about Kardashian — “can’t nobody deny that everybody loves Kim” — and her impact on pop culture. He alleged he recovered a second sex tape of her and Ray J and stopped it from leaking. (A lawyer for Kardashian did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment, but denied its existence in 2020.)

Although the rapper has moved on with Julia Fox, he called Kardashian out for playing games.

“This is for anybody that’s going through a separation and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you,” he said at the end of the 44-minute sit-down. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?”

Kardashian and Davidson kissed during a sketch when she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. Although it’s unclear when their romance started, they were photographed holding hands two weeks later. Ye was in attendance during her monologue.