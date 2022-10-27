Kanye West Escorted From Skechers LA Office Amid “Unannounced” Visit, “Unauthorized Filming” – The Hamden Journal

As the fallout from Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants continues, the rapper made an “unannounced” visit to a Skechers corporate office in LA on Wednesday and was escorted from the building.

In a statement, the footwear brand said West — also known as Ye — arrived “unannounced and without invitation” and was “engaged in unauthorized filming.” Two Skechers executives “escorted him and his party” out “after a brief conversation.”

The company further said it “is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Adidas on Tuesday ended its business relationship with the star after he made repeated anti-Semitic comments and espoused disproven conspiracy theories last week. Forbes then announced that West is no longer on its glitzy list of the world’s billionaires. A chief cause for the change was Adidas cutting its ties with him.

The growing list of companies and projects which have separated from the controversial rapper now includes Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA and Gap, which Ye pulled away from himself last month. Further, MRC Entertainment said Monday that it was not moving forward with its recently completed documentary about the musician. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh’s Bob Gersh and UTA’s Jeremy Zimmer have all also spoken out to condemn him.

There have been calls for his record label to drop him, but the New York Times reported that he is no longer signed to Universal Music Group-owned Def Jam, his longtime record company; his contract expired with 2021 album, “Donda.” And Ye’s own label, G.O.O.D. Music, is also no longer affiliated with Def Jam, the NYT said, citing a person briefed on the deals.