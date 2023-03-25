Kanye West Claims He Likes Jewish People Again After Viewing Jonah Hill In The Film ’21 Jump Street’ – The Hamden Journal

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and he’s a new man, he claims. His first message proclaimed a new-found love for the Jewish people.

Why? Jonah Hill’s acting in the 2012 film 21 Jump Street was the apparent tipping point.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” he wrote on the platform alongside a poster for the 2012 film.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

West lit a match to his career over the last few months, making offensive comments on social media and in interviews. That resulted in lost business deals with various entities and his ostracism from polite society.

A particular flashpoint was his comment that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people” via Twitter in October 2022.

So far, Jonah Hill has not responded.