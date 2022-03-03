Kanye West buries Pete Davidson cartoon the day his divorce is finalized

West’s short animated video for his new song, “Easy,” takes on his now-former wife’s reported love interest.

After a short hearing that she attended virtually, Kim Kardashian was ruled legally single yesterday by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran.

Kanye West, her now-former husband, did not attend.

Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in Feb. 2020. He released a short animated video meant to convey his opinion on his now-legal divorce. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

However, the legendary rapper/producer, who recently officially changed his name to Ye, did release a short animated video Wednesday for his new song, “Easy,” a clip that conveyed his opinion on the decision, according to TMZ.

Near the end of the video, West’s claymation character appears to drag a rope-tied body with a bag over its head. He removes the bag to reveal what appears to be an animated version Pete Davidson buried up to his neck in the ground. Ye then sprinkles “rose seeds” over the Saturday Night Live cast member’s head.

Later, West’s character proceeds to clip roses grown from Davidson’s head in the ground, and they are put into a pickup truck that drives slowly away. According to TMZ, the roses scene may be in connection to the truckload of roses West sent to Kardashian for Valentine’s Day.

The grand gesture was delivered in a black pickup truck with the words, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” on the side.

Responses to the new video and West’s other recent actions have been mixed.

“SORRY NOT SORRY!!! How is he not being stopped!!! Now he releases a music video kidnapping Pete Davidson & burying him alive. It’s not art. He is scary & unstable,” true crime reporter Stephanie Bauer wrote on Twitter.

“Kanye making a video showing himself decapitating his ex-wife’s alleged boyfriend while rapping threats and saying ‘your security will need security’ is so sick and abusive. This guy is a really terrible person,” wrote another user.

Comedian and radio personality DL Hughley recently shared his thoughts in a short, viral clip, saying, in part, “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I think you can write a beat so good that you can get to do these things.”

Story continues

According to ABC News, West’s new attorney, Stephanie Spector, petitioned the court to allow the right to question a new husband if Kardashian remarries. Judge Cochran questioned if that had ever occurred. Spector conceded that she did not believe it had. The judge dispensed with the idea.

In her divorce documents, Kardashian wrote, per CNN, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” her filing maintained.

The couple married on May 24, 2014, in a lavish ceremony in Italy and share four children.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Kanye West buries Pete Davidson cartoon the day his divorce is finalized appeared first on TheGrio.