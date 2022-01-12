Kanye West and Julia Fox romance shows no signs of slowing down – and Kim Kardashian is apparently ‘cool’ with it

Kanye West and Julia Fox continue spending time together — and Kim Kardashian is happy about it. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kanye West and Julia Fox continue their thing — with Kim Kardashian’s apparent blessing.

The rapper had dinner with the Uncut Gems actress Monday at another see-and-be-seen spot, Craig’s in Los Angeles, where paparazzi are always around. The next day, he shared photos of Fox — wearing a biker jacket and denim boot pants, a favorite look of his estranged wife — on both his personal and Donda Creative Instagram accounts.

While it does nothing to slow the “Julia Fox is morphing into Kim Kardashian” headlines, Kardashian is apparently “cool” with who West has been dating since New Year’s Day.

A Kardashian source told TMZ that she’s happy to see Kanye smiling again — and, having moved on after filing from divorce in February, wants to see him end up with a good person.

As for the fact that Fox is a “die-hard, OG” Kardashians fan — resurfaced comments had her praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew and posing in Kardashian’s SKIMS undies line on Instagram — Kardashian views Fox’s fandom as a good thing. In her mind, if Ye continues dating Fox and she comes around the couple’s kids, it will make co-parenting easier if they all like each other.

But we’ll see if it gets that far. After all, there have been persistent stories about how West still hopes to win back Kardashian.

“He’s still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so,” a source close to West and Kardashian told People.

Further, West “has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship,” the insider said.

That, of course, is interesting because West’s made a big show of this whirlwind fling with Fox. They’ve done photoshoots together (in a packed restaurant) and gave the pix to Interview magazine to publish. Fox gave an interview to that mag, as well as The Cut, about their week-long romance and him wooing her with clothes.

Plus, there’s another report, via Page Six, that West has been intentionally following Kardashian, who has moved on with Pete Davidson. First, he bought a house across the street. While that’s better than him living in Wyoming, and they can co-parent, the outlet reports that Ye then went to Miami for New Year’s Eve — where he met Fox — because he thought Kardashian would be there with Davidson. She reportedly changed the destination of her recent vacation with Davidson — from the Dominican Republic to the Bahamas — because West “got wind of it and was talking about showing up there too.”

While Fox, a mom of one, told Interview her new romance with West “has been so organic,” a Page Six source called it a “ploy to get under ex Kim Kardashian’s skin.”

If that is his goal, it doesn’t seem to be working. Kardashian and Davidson, home from the Bahamas, had a dinner date on Tuesday in L.A. They were snapped eating pizza at Jon & Vinny’s Fairfax. For dessert, they went to a local Rite Aid and bought Thrifty ice cream.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that it’s “nice” for Kardashian to be around Davidson.

“Pete knows how to talk to Kim,” an insider said. “He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with the. Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn’t know as much about.”

As far as what’s going on, “Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now.”

Though we do wonder if Kardashian posting her own denim boot pants look glamour shots — after Fox’s — on Wednesday was intentional. Either way, the new pix are sure to fuel those “Who wore it better?” debates between Ye’s current and past flame.

Beyond his overanalyzed love life, West has a lot going on professionally. The “Jesus Walks” rapper will be the focus of a three-part Netflix documentary. Jeen-Yuhs will span 21 years of his life and include never-before-seen archival footage.

Plus, the first TV ad for his Yeezy Gap line aired this week. It’s an excerpt from a new music video, “Heaven and Hell.”