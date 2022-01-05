Kanye West and Julia Fox bring whirlwind fling to NYC

Kanye West and Julia Fox are jumping into a new year romance. (Photos: Getty Images)

Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking Manhattan.

Following their weekend dates in Miami, the pair surfaced in New York City on Tuesday night for a Broadway show and dinner.

The rapper, 44, and Uncut Gems actress Fox, 31, went with a group of friends to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre. He wore a black jacket, jeans and boots with a blue hoody for their night out while she was outfitted in a black top and bottom under a colorful blue, black and white coat with shiny boots.

Julia Fox and Kanye West in Greenwich Village on Jan. 4. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

They stayed after the show to talk to the cast of the play, written by Jeremy O. Harris, for 45 minutes — photos of which were obtained by People magazine.

“He was excited she was there,” a source told the outlet. “Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.”

When they left the theater, they went to Greenwich Village to dine at Carbone. Along the way, Fox switched up her outfit — into a leather coat that was open, revealing her low-rise pants and exposed thong — for dinner.

West and Fox were first spotted together over the weekend in Miami, where he made a surprise New Year’s Eve performance. Coincidentally — or not — his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new man, Pete Davidson, was also in the city, co-hosting a NYE special with Miley Cyrus the same night

On New Year’s Day, West and Fox had a dinner date at Miami’s Carbone. (Clearly they are fans of the swanky restaurant, which has several outposts around the globe.) They also had dinner dates on Sunday and Monday. Then they flew to NYC, where the Italian-American actress spent a large part of her childhood. (And her childhood was a colorful one — she had a stint as a dominatrix in her teens, ran off with her drug dealer boyfriend and was arrested for shoplifting, among other wild tales.)

A source close to Fox, who welcomed a son last January with ex Peter Artemiev and then branded him a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” confirmed to Page Six that she and Ye were officially “dating.”

“They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” said the insider. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

West’s divorce from Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, is pending. Last month, West made a public plea to her to get back together, but it didn’t work.