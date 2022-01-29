Kanye West accused of spreading rumor Pete Davidson has AIDS: report

Sources close to Davidson confirmed the news on Friday that Ye has been spreading false rumors about him contracting the deadly disease, according to TMZ.

Kanye West‘s attempts to repair his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian took another bizarre turn earlier this week when the rapper was accused of lying about Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson having AIDS.

Sources close to Davidson confirmed the news on Friday that Ye has been spreading false rumors about him contracting the deadly disease, according to TMZ. DJ Akademiks broke the news on social media earlier in the week, saying “Kanye’s been telling everybody within earshot” that Saturday Night Live star Davidson has AIDS.

Pete Davidson, Kanye West (Getty Images)

“I’ve heard this from eight people,” Akademiks said. “He’s telling everybody.”

Mutual friends of Davidson and Yeezy were reportedly upset and perplexed by the rapper’s alleged immature move, which TMZ said forced Davidson to participate in some awkward phone calls with his companions.

A source close to Ye told the entertainment news site that the rumor-spreading allegation is “nonsense.”

Earlier this month, the billionaire MC and fashion mogul took a shot at Davidson while sharing some of his thoughts about his pending divorce during a verse on fellow rapper The Game‘s new track Eazy.

“Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door, what you think the point of really bein’ rich for?” Ye said during the song’s second verse. “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he added later.

Yeezy confirmed December reports that he bought a house next to Kardashian’s during a Jan. 14 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, telling the Instagram gossip site that “nothing” will keep him from seeing his children.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Ye said. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

(Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 44-year-old mogul also told Hollywood Unlocked that he prevented the leak of a second Ray J and Kardashian sex tape after Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed to have part two of the notorious video during a September podcast interview.

Kardashian’s attorney Marty Singer told Page Six that the additional footage doesn’t exist.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” Singer said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Last year, Ray J told his Instagram followers that rumors about a second tape’s existence “ain’t cool.”

