Kansas Wins Hard-Fought NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship – The Hamden Journal

The Kansas Jayhawks won the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game against North Carolina Tar Heels tonight, 72-69. The Jayhawks came back from 16 down to win by 3.

It was a see-saw battle as the Tar Heels outshot the Jayhawks 43%-31%, but Kansas outrebounded North Carolina 47-34.

David McCormick led the Tar Heels with 15 points.

The battle between the No. 1 Jayhawks and the No. 8 Tar Heels came down to the wire, with the lead changing multiple times in the last five minutes.

The game was broadcast on TBS and the network’s Charles Barkley, a notoriously bad prognosticator, got this one right. He picked Kansas.