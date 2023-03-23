Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell sets NCAA tourney record for assists in OT win over Michigan State

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell set the men’s NCAA tournament record for assists in a single game in a thrilling 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

Nowell had 18 assists and tied Mark Wade’s record in ridiculous fashion on a lob to Keyontae Johnson with less than a minute to go in overtime to give K-State a 94-92 lead.

After a Michigan State free throw cut Kansas State’s lead to one, a deep Nowell 3-point attempt was barely tipped by MSU’s A.J. Hoggard. The ball didn’t hit the rim and bounced out of bounds as KSU was able to keep possession with 17 seconds to go.

That set up an Ismael Massoud two-pointer off a Nowell inbounds pass to break the record and extend Kansas State’s lead to three. Michigan State had one last chance to tie the game but didn’t get a shot off before Nowell came away with the ball and scored at the buzzer.