Kansas State Wildcats lose first basketball transfer with Jerome Tang as coach

At least one Kansas State basketball player has decided to explore new opportunities rather than remain with the Wildcats under new coach Jerome Tang.

Selton Miguel, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 7.2 points and four rebounds this past season as a sophomore, has announced that he will transfer and continue his college basketball career elsewhere.

He shared his decision on social media with a highlight video and a message that simply read, “Thank you, K-State.”

Miguel opted to leave the Wildcats a few days after K-State hired Tang to replace Bruce Weber, the coach who recruited Miguel to Manhattan.

Tang met K-State players for the first time earlier this week. Most of them attended his introductory news conference on Thursday, but Miguel was not present.

His departure opens up an extra scholarship for Tang to rebuild the roster with heading into his first season after spending the past 19 years as an assistant coach under Scott Drew at Baylor.

Miguel had some nice moments with the Wildcats. He played in 55 games over two seasons and he was in the starting lineup for 36 of them. He hit a game-winning three against Omaha as a freshman and helped K-State win many other games by playing strong defense.

He is originally from Angola and played for their national team last summer as they tried to qualify for the Olympics.

Miguel has three years of eligibility remaining. He is a former four-star recruit who signed with K-State in 2020.