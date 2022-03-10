Kansas State Wildcats basketball Bruce Weber

Another chapter comes to a close for Kansas State basketball. Bruce Weber, after 10 seasons, is no longer the head coach after finishing the 2021-2022 campaign with six consecutive losses.

A press release from the school shared that he has resigned from his post.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” said Director of Athletics Gene Taylor. “With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

The tumultuous finish to the season made for three straight years without any postseason basketball for the Wildcats. He made the NCAA Tournament five times in his 10 seasons, including an Elite Eight run during the 2017-2018 slate.

His career in Manhattan also included a handful of NBA Draft picks and two Big 12 championships. It will be remembered for those highs, but also the lows in what was an inconsistent tenure at the helm for K-State.

Before his time at Kansas State, he also coached Illinois to a Final Four and bursted onto the scene after NCAA Tournament runs at Southern Illinois. His future plans have yet to be determined.

A coaching search for the Wildcats will begin immediately. Stay tuned to KSO for the latest on the hunt for a new basketball coach, including via our first hot board of candidates and an earlier story that spelled out some potential targets and where they could turn next.