Kansas man charged with threatening to kill Biden, blames God

A Kansas man was charged with threatening to assassinate President Biden — after he told federal agents God ordered him to go to Washington DC to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,” court documents allege.

Scott Merryman drove from his hometown of Independence, Kansas, to Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday, where he was intercepted by Secret Service agents in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Merryman, a construction contractor, allegedly told agents that he was heading to the White House to tell Biden that people were “fed up with the divisiveness in the country and to turn back to God or go to hell.”

He also said he intended to “cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation,” but denied the comment was a threat to the president, according to the complaint, first obtained by The Daily Beast.

Officials said Merryman made “numerous comments about God, being guided by God, cloaked in the ‘blood of the lamb,’ and armored by God,” the filing states.

Police in Kansas first notified the Secret Service that Merryman had called them to say he was heading to DC to “see the president” on Tuesday.

Scott Merryman posted updates on Facebook, alluding to the planned assassination of President Biden. Scott Merryman/Facebook

An agent interviewed him by phone, and Merryman allegedly claimed he had information for the president regarding the Book of Revelations that God had instructed him to deliver. He told officials in a second interview he had every intention to “speak” to the president,” the complaint states.

Agents found three rounds ammunition in Merryman’s backpack, which he said God had told him to bring without explanation, according to the court document.

After being interviewed by investigators, Merryman allegedly threatened the agent he’d originally spoken with, telling him: “I’m coming for you bitch” and “I have a bullet with your name on it.”

From Tuesday through Thursday, Merryman also made a series of deranged Facebook posts in which officials said he used “increasingly threatening verbiage.”

In one post on Tuesday, Merryman apologized for canceling all of his plans for the week because he was “going on a God led journey to our nations capital.”

Merryman was taken into custody at a Cracker Barrell in Maryland. Google Maps

The next day, he appeared to allude to his conversation with the federal agent, who he called “Greg,” writing: “I talked to [the[ devil on the phone y’all… and I told him what’s up. I’m going to go lop the wicked old serpents head off with my razor sharp double edged long sword.”

He said that “Lucifer” had sent his agents to speak with him at Cracker Barrell, and also predicted his own death on June 13, 2025.

“There will be a miracle happening at the White House. I believe Joe Biden is the AntiChrist now and he will suffer a fatal head wound. I’ll deal that blow in Christ’s name,” he wrote in another post, according to the complaint.

On Thursday, officials said Merryman called the White House and explicitly threatened the president during a conversation with Secret Service agents, the filing states.

“I’m coming for his bitch ass sleepy Joe,” Merryman allegedly told the agent. “I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me.”

“I’m coming with three bullets no guns. I am now coming by myself.”