Kansas Jayhawks hailed for sportsmanship late in NCAA championship game win over UNC

The Kansas men’s basketball team was holding a one-point lead with less than a minute to play in Monday night’s NCAA national championship game when North Carolina’s Armando Bacot drove to the basket.

Bacot had a sore ankle after he was hurt during a Final Four win over Duke, and he aggravated the injury while driving to the basket looking to give the Tar Heels the lead.

KU got possession of the ball after Bacot was hurt and struggled to get back on defense. The Jayhawks had a five-on-four opportunity and could have padded their lead. Instead KU’s Jalen Wilson slowed things down, allowing a hobbled Bacot to get back on defense. The officials then called a timeout.

That act of sportsmanship didn’t hurt Kansas, as it won 72-69 for its fourth NCAA national championship.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by the national media or fans.

“That is one of the great examples of sportsmanship you will ever see,” SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell wrote. “Yes, Kansas was running out the clock for a few extra seconds, but the video shows Kansas coaches weren’t thrilled with the possession. With the national title on the line in a one-point game, Jalen Wilson had a wide open shot from three as Bacot hobbled down the floor on the other end. Instead of shooting or finding an open man as the defense scrambled, KU called timeout.”

The officials actually stopped the game, but that doesn’t take away from O’Donnell’s point.

CBS Sports’ Chris Bengal had a story about the classy moment.

“In a showing of sportsmanship, however, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson chose not to take advantage of the 5-on-4 situation up 70-69 while Bacot gingerly limped up the court before officials blew the play dead for a substitution,” Bengal wrote.

Jeff Pearlman, who has written a number of sports-related books, praised Kansas coach Bill Self.

“I didn’t care about last night’s game,” Pearlman wrote on Twitter. “But I care about sportsmanship. I’ve seen far too many coaches—beginning in youth leagues—who would have taken advantage of Bacot going down. Good on Bill Self for being decent.”

