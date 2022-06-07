Kansas dad Andrew Franklin hit with 20-years in death of infant daughter

A Kansas man will serve more than two decades in jail for killing his 4-month-old daughter who was violently shaken and head slammed before she died in 2018, a report said.

Andrew Franklin, 36, was sentenced Monday to almost 21 years in prison after he pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder and child abuse in the stomach-turning death of infant Brexley Grace Franklin, television station KAKE reported.

The baby girl died on Sept. 13, 2018 five days after she was rushed to the hospital with a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhages and bruises to her jaw, as well as internal injuries.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Haysville police were called to assist first responders with the girl, Brexley Franklin, who was having a seizure, KAKE reported.

“The specific pattern of intracranial hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhage, and brain swelling, are characteristic of violent infant shaking and/or a forceful rotational slam of the infant’s head onto a surface,” said Dr. Kerri Weeks, the Director of the Division of Child Abuse and Neglect for Wesley Children’s Hospital, in 2018, according to KAKE.

“Sadly, these injuries are not survivable.”

Andrew Franklin was originally hit with a first-degree murder charge and two child abuse charges. He’s been in jail since his January 2019 arrest.

The infant was remembered for “the biggest, most beautiful blue eyes and was an extremely happy baby,” according to her obituary.

