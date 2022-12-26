Kansas cops raid patient’s hospital room to seize weed, THC

Kansas police raided a terminally ill cancer patient’s hospital room after receiving word that he had weed vape and THC paste — despite him getting a doctor’s permission to do “whatever he wants” to ease his excruciating symptoms.

Greg Bretz, 69, is in his final stages of inoperable cancer and hospitalized at Hays Medical Center, where someone snitched on him about using the products, journalist Dion Lefler wrote in the Kansas City Star on Saturday.

The dying man said he had been vaping, as well as eating THC paste, to relieve symptoms of his condition since he was admitted three weeks ago.

“He said a doctor told him to do whatever he wants if it makes him feel better, because there’s basically nothing medical science can do for him anymore other than hospice care,” Lefler wrote in a column

A hospital worker caught Greg Bretz using the products and reported him to authorities. Getty Images/EyeEm

But Kansas is one of three states, including Nebraska and Idaho, where medical marijuana is banned.

A hospital worker caught Bretz using the products and reported him to authorities, who raided his room on Saturday, the newspaper reported.

The officers told him the vaping device posed a fire hazard, according to the report.

Such devices contain a small electronic element that heats the liquid to steam for inhalation. In some cases where the vapes have malfunctioned, patients have suffered burns while inhaling oxygen through a nasal tube.

But Bretz told the news outlet that he’s not on supplemental oxygen and that the cops appeared intent on seizing his medicinal paste, since his vaping liquid contains only a tiny amount of THC, if any.

The cancer patient — who was cited for drug possession — said he would try to postpone his Jan. 2 court hearing.

Medicinal marijuana is legal in 47 other states and the District of Columbia — and 21 states have authorized the recreational and medical use of cannabis.

In New York, state regulators recently awarded the first 36 licenses to sell cannabis — 28 to retailers and eight to not-for-profit groups, though none have opened yet.

The Post has reached out to Hays Medical Center for comment.