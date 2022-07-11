Kansas City Royals receive Atlanta Braves’ No. 1 prospect and two others in a trade

The Kansas City Royals have traded the 35th overall pick in Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft for a trio of Atlanta Braves minor-league players.

Atlanta will include its top prospect, center fielder Drew Waters, in the trade, the Royals announced Monday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report about the deal.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and Double-A infielder C.J. Alexander are also headed to Kansas City in exchange for the Royals’ second first-round pick. The 35th overall pick is a competitive-balance pick, which MLB allows to be traded.

Waters was put on the Royals’ 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Hoffman and Alexander will both be assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Hoffman is MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 prospect in the Braves’ system and Waters is No. 1.