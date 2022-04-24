Kansas City Royals rally, but the bullpen falters late in a 13-7 loss to the Mariners

The Kansas City Royals’ bullpen had been the most reliable facet of the team’s season thus far, but the bullpen took a gut punch late Saturday night in a loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The Royals gave up six runs in the eighth inning of what had been a tie game and suffered a 13-7 loss to the Mariners in front of an announced 28,583 in the second game of the three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Royals left-handed reliever Jake Brentz gave up five runs in the eighth, an inning he started with four consecutive walks. Reliever Dylan Coleman gave up a three-run homer in the inning.

The Mariners’ late-inning exploits wiped away an explosive rally the Royals made to take the lead.

The Royals, who had scored just four runs in their previous three games, rallied from a four-run deficit to take the lead on Edward Olivares’ pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh inning. That came during a three-run seventh that included a Carlos Santana two-run homer.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez got hit by a pitch on the right hand during that inning. He was aboard for Santana’s home run, but he came out of the game the following inning.

The Royals’ offense collected four extra-base hits, and seven players had at least one hit. As a group, they recorded their first game with 10 hits or more this season.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic allowed five runs on seven hits, one home run, one walk and a balk in two innings plus two batters in the third.

He has now allowed 11 earned runs in seven innings (three starts) this season.

The Royals’ bullpen saw its scoreless inning streak snapped at 27 2/3 innings when rookie reliever Collin Snider gave up a sixth-inning RBI double. That also marked the first run allowed in Snider’s major-league career.

