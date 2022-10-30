Kansas City Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

The Kansas City Royals have hired Matt Quatraro as their next manager, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Quatraro will replace manager Mike Matheny, who was fired this month after his third season with the franchise.

Kansas City will mark Quatraro’s first stop as a manager in Major League Baseball. He spent the last four seasons as the bench coach with the Tampa Bay Rays, and spent time with the Cleveland Guardians as an assistant hitting coach. The 48-year-old was drafted by the Rays in 1996, too.

The Royals finished this season with a 65-97 overall record, which marked their sixth straight losing season. They haven’t been back to the playoffs since they won the World Series in 2015.

The Royals also fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Quatraro will now be tasked with leading the organization through a reboot, though he’s got plenty of young talent available to him — including shortstop Bobby Whitt Jr., catcher M.J. Melendez, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and pitcher Bradley Singer.

“The bottom line here is it’s time for change,” owner John Sherman said last month, via ESPN. “There is a gap right now between where we are and where we expected to be … I felt like in 2021 we did make progress, and in 2022, that’s not how I feel.

“There have been some bright spots — I love seeing the young players — but in 2022, we are not where we expected to be.”