Kansas City police seek help to find 69-year-old woman reported missing Friday night

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding a 69-year-old woman reported missing from the Plaza area on Friday night.

Deborah Compton-Boudreaux was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a statement. She is believed to be without medication and is considered endangered.

Police say Compton-Boudreaux may be in a white 2016 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license plates: EH2H7L. She is estimated to stand 5 feet, 2 inches and weigh 180 pounds.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.