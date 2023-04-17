Kansas City home where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in the head had ‘no solicitors’ sign

The Kansas City, Missouri, house where Ralph Yarl was shot in the head after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell was outfitted with signs warning against solicitors and trespassers.

Yarl, a 16-year-old black teen, was shot twice outside the home on N.E. 115th Street on Thursday night when he was trying to pick up his twin brothers, who were actually waiting for him at the nearby N.E. 115th Terrace.

A small sign right above the doorbell Yarl rang reads, “No solicitors,” and another sign by the side fence states: “This property is protected by surveillance cameras.”





It remains unclear if Yarl was able to read any of the signs when he arrived at the home at around 10:30 p.m. The teen has been released from the hospital after suffering the life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on the night of the shooting and subsequently released the following day without charges. According to police records, he was let go at around 1:24 a.m. on Friday morning, about four hours after the shooting.

Yarl’s attorneys, Lee Merritt and Ben Crump, said the teen was shot twice by a white man, with Kansas City Police officials telling CNN that the suspect was in his 80s.





Neighbors also confirmed that the suspect lives in the home with his wife, where protesters gathered over the weekend to demand justice for the Yarl.

Amid the public outcry, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves and Mayor Quinton Lucas have assured residents that the case has the full attention of police, with the investigation remaining ongoing.

Although Graves noted that an initial probe did not point to the shooting being “racially motivated,” officers are still looking into the “racial components” of the case.





“We recognize the frustration this can cause with the entire criminal justice process,” Graves said. “As soon as the case is complete, it will be presented to the Clay County prosecutors for their review.”

The Clay County prosecutor’s office said on Monday that it has not yet received a criminal referral from the Kansas City Police Department regarding the case.

Crump has said that the racial dynamics in the shooting are “inescapable,” as he branded the shooter an “attempted murder.”

“His attempted murderer has NOT been arrested nor charged! If the roles were reversed, would that still be the case,” Crump tweeted.