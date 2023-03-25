Kansas City detectives identify 31-year-old man as victim in fatal Saturday shooting

Kansas City investigators have identified the 31-year-old victim of a fatal Saturday afternoon shooting at the Stonegate Meadows apartment complex.

Jerome Oates, 31, was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds at 10 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the complex near the 10400 block of East 43rd Street, said Kansas City Police Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the department, in an email Saturday night.

Witnesses attempted to help Oates with his injuries before police arrived, Carlisle said.

Officers provided first-aid, and emergency medical personnel transported him to an area hospital. He was declared dead shortly after.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting, Carlisle said, but detectives are speaking to witnesses and searching the area for more information.

The fatal shooting is the second to occur at the Stonegate Meadows complex in the last two months, according to Carlisle.

This is the 37th reported homicide in 2023 for Kansas City, according to records kept by The Star.