Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill defeated in Thursday’s Pro Bowl ‘Fastest Man’ race

For the first time maybe ever, the Cheetah was upset in a race on Thursday night.

But there was a good explanation for why he lost.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took part in the Fastest Man competition at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas.

Going up against Hill were Browns running back Nick Chubb, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

On a cool night with temperatures in the mid-40s and a wind chill of 37 degrees, Hill didn’t appear to be set when the race began, stumbled at the start and clearly wasn’t given it his best try.

In a 40-yard dash against other NFL stars, that’s just too much to overcome, and Parsons crossed the finish line first.

Parsons acknowledged afterward that Hill is still the NFL’s fastest man and chalked up his win to the fact that Hill played just days earlier in the AFC Championship Game.

Hill also took part in the Best Catch competition, and paid homage to former Giants receiver David Tyree’s helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII.

In part two of the competition, Hill entered a phone booth and came out in a Cheetah coat. He made a great catch and tried to dunk it through his son’s arms. This was creative and fun: