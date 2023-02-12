Kansas City Chiefs Storm Back, Beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 – The Hamden Journal

It was truly a tale of two halves. But if the first half represented the worst of times for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the second half was the best of times. They stormed back from a 24-14 deficit, outscoring the Eagles 24-11 as Mahomes caught fire.

Mahomes recovered from what looked like a game-ending injury at the end of the first half to become his regular superstar self. He carved up the Eagles, helped by some big plays from his team and a defense that suddenly figured out how to somewhat contain Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Harrison Butker ended it with a chip-shot field goal from 27 to provide margin of victory.

Mahomes finished 21 of 27 in passing for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. He added 44 yards on the ground, winning the MVP and certifying himself as one of the NFL’s greatest.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles dominated the first half and finished with 304 yards passing, 70 rushing, and 3 touchdowns, the latter tying the Super Bowl record held by Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis.

But it wasn’t enough to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs, who were aided by a 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney (a Super Bowl record) and the hard running of rookie Isiah Pacheco, who scored one TD and piled up 76 yards on a tough Eagles defense, an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

