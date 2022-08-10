Kansas City Chiefs sign defensive tackle, former first-round draft pick: report

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth to their defense with a former first-round draft pick.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who played last season with the New York Giants and was the 12th overall selection by Cleveland in the 2015 draft, agreed to terms with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 6-foot-2, 345-pound Shelton played in 13 games for the Giants last season, posting 31 tackles and a half-sack. He ranked 126th among 144 interior defensive linemen via Pro Football Focus’ grading system among players with 20% of their team’s snaps.

Shelton, 28, is joining his fifth NFL team, as he spent previous time with the Browns, Patriots, Lions and Giants. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Las Vegas Raiders worked out Shelton earlier this week.

Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi were listed as starters at defensive tackle on the Chiefs’ first depth chart of 2022, while Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton were back-ups.