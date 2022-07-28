Kansas City Chiefs find pass-rushing help by signing two-time Pro Bowl defensive end

The Chiefs gave their defense an in-season boost a year ago when they acquired linebacker Melvin Ingram. They’re hoping another veteran star can help them this season, too.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap, 33, has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ingram signed with the Dolphins this offseason, so the Chiefs had been searching for help on the defensive line. They’ve found it with Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, who has 96 sacks and 117 tackles for loss in a 12-season career.

The first 10 1/2 were with the Cincinnati Bengals, who traded Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks in October 2020.

Dunlap, who has 21 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns in his career, told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson he was in Kansas City on Wednesday and got to work.

“It’s been a whirlwind trip,” Dunlap told Anderson. “I met with coaches last night and started looking at film. It’s an exciting time for me and a long time coming.”