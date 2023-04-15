Kansas City barbecue restaurant gives a first glimpse at the NFL Draft food scene

The “Taste of the Town” tailgate at the 2023 NFL Draft Experience in two weeks will celebrate all things Kansas City food, and we know one of the restaurants that will be represented.

Q39 was selected as an approved vendor of the 2023 NFL Draft Business Connect program and is bringing its competition-style barbecue to the NFL Draft Experience, according to the restaurant.

The popular barbecue spot is one of over 50 local businesses that will be available for fans.

The restaurant’s iconic smoker will be on display on the South Lawn at the National WWI Museum and Memorial from April 27-29, the duration of the NFL Draft.

Here’s what Q39 is serving all three days of the draft:

Certified Angus beef brisket plate: $30

Competition pulled pork plate: $26

Combo of any two meats: $28

All meals are served with dinner rolls, cucumber and onion salad and apple coleslaw.

More restaurants will be announced leading up to the start of the NFL Draft.