Kang the Conqueror Makes His Debut in D23 Exclusive Preview

At the D23 Expo, Paul Rudd hyped up “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” as something never seen before from an “Ant-Man” film, and the sneak peek of the trailer shows just how important this film will be for the MCU.

The trailer — which differed from the footage that was shown at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer — shows Scott Lang enjoying his newfound fame after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” with a new book deal, high-fives on the street, and people still calling him Spider-Man. But it turns out that her daughter Cassie has a secret.

During the five years that her entire family was gone after The Snap, Cassie was working on technology to access the quantum realm based on Hank Pym’s notes. But when she activates the beacon she invented, the machine creates a vortex that sucks Cassie, Hank, Scott, Hope and Janet into the quantum realm.

The quantum realm has plenty of the colorful, psychedelic environments we’ve seen in past Ant-Man films. But it also has someone much more dangerous: Kang the Conqueror, the next Thanos of the MCU and the villain of the upcoming “Avengers” films. Another version of Kang was killed in the first season of “Loki,” but this one is far more dangerous, telling Ant-Man that he has killed many, many Avengers, so much that they’ve “all blurred together.”

“Something has been stolen from me,” Kang tells Ant-Man. “And you are the only one who can get it back.”

And when Ant-Man refuses to help Kang despite the fact that Cassie is being held prisoner, Kang decides to show him a taste of the power he used to slaughter so many heroes across countless universes.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premieres Feb. 17, 2023.

